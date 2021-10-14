Data Study: How have Newcastle United, Burnley and Leeds United performed in the Premier League over the past 365 days?

Aston Villa were hot on their heels having beaten champions Liverpool 7-2 on home soil thanks to a Ollie Watkins hat-trick.

Three goals from Jamie Vardy had also seen third-place Leicester City thrash eventual champions Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad.

And Spurs had thumped Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford — with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son scoring two goals apiece.

But a lot has changed since then.

With the 2021/22 Premier League season well underway and the title race and relegation battle taking shape, BetVictor has analysed the results of Premier League sides over the past 365 days of league action to rank the best and worst performers and uncover how teams could fair this season based on their form over the past year.

Key Findings:

* Manchester City are the best performing side amassing 96 points, scoring the most goals and conceding the least

* Man City also managed the most shots of any club with 230 over the past year

* Southampton and Newcastle hold the joint lowest points tally with 41 with Newcastle conceding the most goals (73)

* Crystal Palace have the worst goal difference with -26

* Aston Villa received the most yellow cards over this time with 78, averaging 1.90 yellow cards per game

* Liverpool and Man City received the lowest number of yellow cards with 45 and 51 respectively

* Manchester United were awarded the most penalties over the past 365 days with 9

* Arsenal received the highest number of red cards with 6 and joint most own goals with 4, alongside West Ham who also conceded 4

* Mohamed Salah has scored the most goals of any player over the past year netting 23

* West Ham have made it into the top 6 with 70 points from 41 games.

1. Manchester City Games: 42. Won: 30. Drawn: 6. Lost: 6. GF: 91. GA: 28. GD: 63. Points: 96.

2. Manchester United Games: 42. Won: 24. Drawn: 13. Lost: 5. GF: 82. GA: 39. GD: 43. Points: 85.

3. Chelsea Games: 41. Won: 22. Drawn: 10. Lost: 9. GF: 63. GA: 33. GD: 30. Points: 76.

4. Liverpool Games: 41. Won: 21. Drawn: 12. Lost: 8. GF: 74. GA: 37. GD: 37. Points: 75.