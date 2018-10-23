Derby game for holders Hollins

Halifax FA Sunday Cup holders Hollins Holme face a derby match in the last eight of this season’s competition.

Steve Parker’s side will be away to fellow Calder Valley side Woodhouse. Their Todmorden hosts have joined the Halifax Sunday League this season but are regular entrants in the district cup.

Parker’s side started their defence on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Lee Mount, the team they beat in the Shay final in May.

Parker was happy with the draw news. He said: “I’ll take that. We drew 4-4 with Woodhouse pre-season when we had half a team out.”

Woodhouse spokesman Joe Connor was happy with a home draw and the fact that it was a derby game was a bonus.

Fancied pair FC Panda and Waiters Arms will be expected to progress with the help of ground advantage.

The competition dark horses are Cock o’ The North, formerly North Bridge FC. They play at Carr Green, Rastrick and are taking part in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League this season. They are away to Siddal Place.

Quarter-final draw: Waiters Arms v Cock & Bottle, Siddal Place v Cock ‘O’ The North, Woodhouse v Hollins Holme, FC Panda v Ryburn United.