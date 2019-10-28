Dream come true for Jay Rodriguez as Burnley striker finally scores first Premier League goal at Turf Moor

It's been a long time in the making, but, on his 140th appearance for Burnley, striker Jay Rodriguez could finally express his pride at scoring his first Premier League goal for the club at Turf Moor.

And the 30-year-old, who returned for a second spell with his boyhood club following a £10m move from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, made sure that it was one to remember, albeit in a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea.

The one-time England international, who had netted 41 times in 87 starts for the club prior to his switch to Southampton in 2012, gave Blues goalkeeper Kepa absolutely no chance with a perfectly hit piledriver from 25 yards out in the 86th minute.

That was his third goal in as many starts for Sean Dyche's side this term, adding to finishes against Sunderland and Aston Villa.

"You always, as a striker, want to score as many goals as you can and affect the game and help the team," he said.

"I haven’t thought too much about it, I’ve been thinking about the next thing I can affect in a game but I’ll have a look and see.

"I always try and hit it like that and get a bit of movement on the ball and thankfully it went in and gave us that lift.

When Dwight [McNeil] got the second one you almost have the feeling that you can get the comeback, but hopefully I’ll hit a few more like that."

Rodriguez, who was sent out to Stirling for his first ever loan spell by Owen Coyle in 2008, where his first game was against Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup, started to make a name for himself during the Championship play-off winning campaign in 2008/09.

He made 25 league appearances that season, featured in all three legs of the play-offs, and scored twice in Burnley's famous 'Capital Punishment' FA Cup run, which included his late goal at home to Spurs in the semi-final second leg.

He wouldn't feature in the club's return to the top flight, instead making a temporary move to Barnsley, but Rodriguez returned to feature prominently under Brian Laws.

Now, after all that time and effort, he's finally getting the chance to do what he's always dreamed of doing since making his senior debut against Bristol City.

"It was a proud moment," said the striker. "To represent your hometown club in the Premier League is what I always wanted to do as a young lad.

"It was nice, I just wish it [his goal] was in different circumstances as either the winner or to level the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t.

"It’s been a long time coming but I’m here to work, I’m here to learn and to help the team as much as I can.

"I try to affect the game as much as I can and in whatever way I can and I’m sure I’ll review my performance, because I always think I can improve every single aspect of my game."