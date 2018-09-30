Dyche applauds Burnley's resolve in first ever victory at Cardiff City Stadium

Sean Dyche applauded his side's resolve as the Clarets recorded their first ever win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Burnley boss felt his players showed all the attributes required to come out on top against a Neil Warnock side that fought hard and played hard.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche

The visitors were forced to dig in against the Bluebirds and their willingness and desire was rewarded with goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes.

The pair netted either side of Josh Murphy's equaliser after a drab first half had ended goalless in South Wales.

With the Clarets showing signs of returning to back to their old selves, Dyche said: "There was a few stories a week ago, the story changed after the Bournemouth win again and now it’s changed again, we’ve had two wins, one at home and one away.

"It was a resolute performance, it’s difficult here, I’ve got a lot of respect for Neil [Warnock], they make it difficult, they’re on the front foot, they get the ball early, they put the ball in the box from virtually everywhere.

"It’s tough to play against, particularly losing Tarky early on, Kevin Long came on and was terrific."

He added: "It was a mixed bag, first half they did really well, they made it so awkward, we couldn't get a foothold in the game.

"I reminded the players at half-time of the calmness we want them to play with and I thought there were pockets of that in the second half and we scored two good goals.

"It’s the edge you need as a side like ours, we know that over a season in the Premier League you’re not going to dominate games every week.

"You have to show the fight, willingness, desire, the framework, they’re just as important and that paid us back."

Dyche was pleased with the mentality of the Clarets as they registered a second win in succession in the top flight to climb to 12th in the table.

And, seven games in, he feels that the squad is starting to get that belief back. "It was hard to put your finger on it. We played better than that at Watford, at Southampton, we got one point from those games.

"There was a resoluteness to the side, there was more clarity to it. The back five were excellent, you have to do that here, because Neil’s side fight and play hard, there’s no gimmes against Neil’s teams.

"I’m pleased with the mentality of the players most of all.

"We’ve played well in a few games this season and haven’t got the reward, but it’s pleasing to get home and away wins because it does change the mentality and the belief comes back to the group."