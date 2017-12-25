Dyche casts envious eye at United’s resources

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he can’t help but cast an envious eye at the resources Manchester United and City have.

But he accepts that vast finances bring huge pressure to succeed, and you have to spend your transfer funds well regardless of how much you have.

Burnley take on United at Old Trafford tomorrow sitting seventh in the table, having punched well above their weight in the first half of the season.

They will come up against one of the most expensively assembled sides in World football, with United able to call upon the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

Dyche said: “It’s nice to have the ability (to spend more money), whether you use it or not is up for debate.

“It’s nice to be able to spend what you want when you want, within reason.

“Whatever level you’re at if you’re spending that amount of money there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that.

“It filters down accordingly. Some of football presupposes you spend that much and it will be a success. If you’ve still got to invest in the right ones and the hardest thing in football is the right one might still be the right one even if they have a slow start.

“Kevin De Bruyne is a good example of that. He was sub a couple of years ago, he was £50m two or three years ago. It’s two years of development and learning about the PL, the pace of it, the speed of it, his own physical maturity.

“It’s like he’s been teleported in from a lost land and it’s like ‘wow, look at this fella’. He was here two years ago for £50m.

“He’s developed into that rather than being an instant success. Whoever you’re buying there is an adjustment.

“It takes time. The manager’s job is to not let it take time but it’s not that easy.

“Pep Guardiola is a great example, 15 points off the top last season, any other club would have said enough is enough let’s move on.

“Rightly so they have recognised he knows what he’s doing and was getting the pieces ready to put into a jigsaw and so far it’s proving it’s right.

“But that’s Pep Guardiola with one of the best squads in Europe being 15 points off the top while adjusting to get it right.

“Would I like more at times? Sometimes when I get frustrated. Do we run it appropriately to this club? Yes, because I think that’s important.

“It’s finding the balance between the two, enough where we can be competitive and have success in our world, of which the first marker is to be in and stay in the Premier League, and then can we move it forward in stages?”

But Dyche does have the ideal relationship with chairman Mike Garlick and his board, where they don’t interfere in football matters: “It’s helpful in so many ways. When I got here Mike Garlick and John B and the board, and more latterly Mike Garlick as sole chairman, they don’t question me about football, they let me get on with that side of things.

“They offer opinion more on the structure and what we’re doing around the ground. That’s allowed me the freedom to go and work and get on with my job.

“They've understood it and stepped back and let me be the face of it while knowing they’re an important part of it.

“I’ve had a good relationship with the chief execs as well in Lee Hoos and Dave Baldwin.

“This doesn’t guarantee you anything but it gives you a better chance I believe. I said to the board when I first got here that if we stay aligned that will align the club. When that gets fractured that can drop down into the workings of a club.

“Big clubs can oversee that in a different way, they’re so big they need different components to make it work, but a club like this it can still be held together by simple and open lines of communication.

“It’s a very healthy relationship with the powers that be that allows me more clarity in the workplace to know there are certain guidelines.”