Everton escape punishment from FIFA as star striker is cleared to face Burnley at Goodison Park
Everton striker Richarlison has been cleared to face the Clarets at Goodison Park on Monday.
The Toffees were granted special dispensation by FIFA, who punished a number of Premier League clubs this week.
The governing body imposed restrictions on top flight outfits who were reluctant to release players for international matches taking place in red-list countries.
The Brazilian FA made a request to FIFA to invoke their five-day rule, which prevents clubs from fielding players who did not report for duty.
Everton, however, have escaped any punishment, meaning the 24-year-old, former Watford forward, will be available for selection.
Reports suggest that Rafa Benitez's side avoided being hit with sanctions due to the fact that Richarlison was made available for both the Copa America and Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.
The striker, who scored on the opening day of the season in a 3-1 win over Southampton, won Olympic gold with his nation, before checking in for pre-season at Finch Farm.
Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leeds, however, will all be affected in their respective games this weekend.
Thiago Silva and Fred, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus as well as Raphinha won't be available, while previous moves from the Mexico, Paraguay and
Chile football federations also stopped Raul Jimenez, Miguel Almiron and Francisco Sierralta from playing any part this weekend.