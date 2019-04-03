Evo-Stik NPL: Brighouse Town solidify play-off place as Tadcaster Albion slip up at Stamford

Brighouse Town made a huge step towards the Evo-Stik East play-offs last night.

Town were 3-0 victors at Markse United while play-off chasing Tadcaster lost 2-0 against Stamford.

The result puts Brighouse back into third spot and six points clear of sixth-placed Albion, with just five games left to play.

Pontefract Collieries, Ossett United and Sheffield FC occupy the other three play-off spots.

Defender Kurt Harris scored twice as Brighouse Town got back to winning ways following their 2-2 home draw with Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.

Harris's first goal put Town 1-0 up at the break before Adam Wheatley smashed it into his own net to double the home side's lead on 54 minutes.

The game was wrapped up just after the hour as Harris scored his third goal in two games.

Things don't get any easier for Brighouse this weekend as they travel to second-placed Pontefract.