Former Clarets defender Trippier has come a long way!

Former Clarets defender Kieran Trippier has come a long way since watching the last World Cup at his family home.

The 27-year-old was still at Turf Moor when Brazil hosted the 20th edition of the tournament with Burnley securing promotion to the Premier League as Championship runners up.

The right back, who played more than 180 appearances for the club when joining from Manchester City, watched England crash out of the group stages in his dad's garden as the Three Lions picked up a solitary point from games against Costa Rica, Uruguay and Italy.

"I watched it at my Dad's house, we had a big screen in his garden," he said. "I only made my debut for England against France last year so to be here now is great. I've worked hard all season with Tottenham and I'm just delighted to be here."

Trippier signed for Spurs in the summer of 2015 and has since made 66 starts for the club, getting a taste of the Champions League in the process.

Now, after another impressive season where he's assisted 11 goals across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's men, Trippier is in Russia as part of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

With the nation taking in games against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium, he said: "I try and get forward as much as I can and I try to create as much as I can.

"The 3-5-2 formation is the perfect system for me, the manager wants to play that and I think we've done well.

"When you play a 3-5-2 you've got the number eight so it's like a diamond. Every time you get the ball you know that there's an option or a solution for you there.

"We've worked hard on the training field with this system and all the players know where everyone is going to be.

"We just need to keep working hard, there's been a lot of improvement, and we'll get there. I think the team has done really well and now we're looking forward to next week."