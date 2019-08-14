Former Manchester United, Spurs and Sunderland striker Fraizer Campbell finds new club after spending summer with non-league Brighouse Town

FREE-AGENT Fraizer Campbell has joined hometown club Huddersfield Town after spending the last few weeks training with non-league Brighouse Town.

The former Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur striker was released by the Tigers when his contract expired at the end of last season.

He has spent the summer training with Brighouse Town but has now found a new club in Championship neighbours Huddersfield.

The 31-year-old grew up in Huddersfield before going on to enjoy spells with Manchester United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

“I grew up here. 90 per cent of people I know have been ringing me, talking to me about signing, so it means a lot to me, a lot to my family and friends; it’s a place that’s close to my heart,” said Campbell.

“Just driving around Huddersfield, I know places where I’ve played before.

“I remember before the stadium was there, where there used to be a fairground. My Gran lives the other side of that hill, so we used to walk down and go to the fairground.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of Huddersfield.”

Despite spending the last two seasons at Hull, Campbell has lived in Huddersfield and feels that the Terriers promotion in 2017 has boosted the club’s support.

He added: “I’ve never seen so many Huddersfield Town shirts in my whole life.

“The trip to Wembley, getting promotion, the Premier League; it’s done a lot for the town. Now the football has surpassed the rugby and it’s fantastic to see for myself.

“Football is a main attraction of Huddersfield.”

Manager Jan Siewert added: “I like Huddersfield lads and I am very pleased he has signed for us.

“Now we have to get him going as he has missed a long time.

“I really had to work, as a player who is free always has interest from other clubs. The decision he has made really makes me proud as he knows what these people here are about and he knows what I want from him and what I want from the team.

“He is committed to it and I really like to work with players with experience.

“It is a good signing for us and I am really looking forward to working with him.”