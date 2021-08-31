Former West Ham United and Spurs boss Harry Redknapp believes a deadline day signing could make all the difference for Burnley

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR meets Sean Dyche, manager of Burnley during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Burnley at Loftus Road on December 6, 2014 in London, England.

The 74-year-old, who has also taken charge of AFC Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth and Southampton, was renowned for his love of a last-minute deal during the transfer window.

Redknapp's updates from the driver's seat of his car are synonymous with this particular day in the sporting calendar and his involvement in QPR's botched attempts to sign ex-West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie will live long in the memory.

Speaking to BetVictor, he said: “The problem [transfer] I had, which was quite a funny one looking back on it, was trying to sign Odemwingie from West Brom.

"It was getting near to the deadline and his chairman was playing hardball whilst we were trying to get him in and so I said [to Odemwingie] to get down here as by the time you get down from the Midlands we will still have to do a medical and get the forms signed so head down here and plot up in a hotel nearby.

"Well he didn’t…he drove straight to the football ground and all the Sky [Sports] cameras were waiting outside and the next thing he’s live on Sky television and the West Brom chairman wasn’t too happy so that was the end of that deal."

Redknapp went on to discuss the potential value of deadline day transfers and which Premier League managers might be the most active.

The Clarets have already brought in Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon and Maxwel Cornet, in that order.

But their business might not be done yet as links to players continue to crop up ahead of the 11 p.m. deadline.

“I’ve had years when we haven’t done anything at all because we haven’t needed to and I’ve been quite happy with what we’ve got, but then there’s been other years when it’s a last minute desperation job and they can change a season," he said.