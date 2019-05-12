Full-time: Burnley 1 Arsenal 3

Burnley's campaign opened against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Europa League and it came to a close against the competition's finalists Arsenal at Turf Moor.

The Londoners were the only club in the top six never to have been beaten by Burnley in the Premier League, and it remained that way after the visitors triumphed by three goals to one.

The Gunners had it all to do if they were to leapfrog rivals Spurs in to the top four but they almost went a step closer to achieving the impossible early on.

Tom Heaton was booked for handling the ball outside the area, taking it away from Joe Willock, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned Henrikh Mkhitaryan's set-piece on to the woodwork.

Unai Emery's side needed a result and an eight-goal swing to guarantee a place in the most prestigious European competition next term, but, at a similar time to the Gabon international's miss, Spurs led through Eric Dier.

Charlie Taylor and Dwight McNeil have formed a partnership to get the pulse racing down the left hand side and the pair combined well to almost set up the opener.

Taylor swung in the cross as the teenager's pass created a pocket of space beyond Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner but Ashley Barnes guided his header wide.

Aubameyang stung the palms of Heaton with a powerful drive from an acute angle after beating the offside trap while Bernd Leno was called in to action at the opposite end when repelling Barnes's snap shot.

Arsenal have lost eight times on the road this term and, at times, they were there for the taking as the Clarets started to enjoy a productive spell in possession.

Shkodran Mustafi diverted Chris Wood's header on to the top of the crossbar and the former Leeds United forward couldn't believe his misfortune when a left-footed attempt struck the inside of the post.

Matt Lowton started and almost finished a move later on when his ball in behind freed Barnes down the right, Leno denied Jack Cork from the cross before Mustafi blocked the Burnley right back's follow up on the line.

And James Tarkowski glanced a header wide from McNeil's corner after climbing above Mustafi as the Clarets looked to make their dominance count.

The visitors went close before the break when Joe Willock turned Ben Mee from Alex Iwobi's pass but the 19-year-old bent his effort around the upright from the edge of the box.

All three goals came after the break and only 13 minutes separated them as the Gunners opened up a two-goal lead.

The first, in the 52nd minute, saw Aubameyang slot the ball beneath Heaton having carried the ball for the best part of 40 yards once Mee failed to control Cork's pass.

The former Borussia Dortmund star then moved level on goals with Mohamed Salah with a ferocious volley after the hour.

He peeled away from Taylor as Iwobi sat the ball up and beat Heaton with a wonderfully controlled finish that zipped in to the far corner.

Burnley were back in the game two minutes later when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson's low shot was kept out by Leno but the Icelandic international eventually got the ball back and teed up Barnes for the header.

Aubameyang should have made sure moments later when picked out on the edge of the six-yard box from Mkhitaryan's pass but, with nobody around him, he may have cost himself the Premier League Golden Boot outright when sliding the ball wide.

The Clarets pressed for the equaliser in the closing stages but Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the points deep in to stoppage time when his shot, from an acute angle, crossed the line with the help of Heaton's foot.