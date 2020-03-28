GALLERY: Blackburn Rovers 1 Burnley 2

Goals from Jason Shackell and Danny Ings secured Burnley's first win in the East Lancashire derby in almost 35 years.

Jordan Rhodes had given the home side a 24th minute lead at Ewood Park, beating Tom Heaton with a right-footed strike, and went on to hit the post. Shackell got on the end of a Ross Wallace set-piece to level in the 73rd minute and, just six minutes later, Ings swept the ball past Paul Robinson to seal a famous win.

Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on March 9, 2014 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

