Greetland and Shelf FC clash in semis

Greetland will meet Shelf FC in the semi-finals of the Jack Haymer Challenge Cup after both registered narrow wins in delayed last-eight games on Saturday.

Greetland have a decent record in the Halifax AFL competition and they put some modest post-Christmas form behind them to win 1-0 away to Midgley United.

Striker Tom Wall got the all-important goal five minutes before half time, knocking the ball home from eight yards after a raid down the flank and pinpoint cross.

Ryan Jeffrey and Joe Gibson - sent up front for the second half - missed chances for the hosts but Greetland looked the stronger side after taking the lead on a bobbly pitch.

Shelf FC were 3-2 winners against Shelf United in a tie switched to the 3G at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School to ensure it went ahead after previous postponements.

Shelf FC took the lead after a frantic and intense opening 20 minutes with a Callum Lewis header from a free kick.

Dave Chappell missed from six yards and had another effort which he claimed had crossed the goal line as United tried to hit back.

Shelf FC doubled their lead with almost the last kick of the first half, Alex O’Keefe scoring from the spot after James Goodwin was ruled to have handled.

United bossed possession in the second half and got a goal back after 55 minutes when a great ball over the top from Oliver Coates was well controlled by Billy Grogan, who lobbed keeper Pawel Szypulski from the edge of the area.

It looked game over when Shelf FC restored their two-goal lead through Matty Hartley with five minutes left but almost straight from the kick off their centre back Sam Henderson shinned a hopeful ball over the top into his own net.

United might have drawn level in the closing seconds when Chappell went through one-on-one with Szypulski, who saved well.

The semi-finals are at Goldfields and the first one is next weekend with Brighouse Sports the underdogs against division-higher Sowerby Bridge.

Before then Bridge play Honley in the semi-final of the West Riding Challenge Trophy at the county FA’s Woodlesford headquarters on Wednesday.

Flying Dutchman are through to a trophy final in their first season.

The Boothtown side beat Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves from two divisions higher by 2-1 on Saturday in the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup.

They were not short of confidence after beating Division One Ryburn Reserves in an earlier round and took an early lead at Greetland with a long-range effort from midfielder Christopher Waddington.

Nathan Cleary, Christopher Walker, Scott Aked and captain Joshua Martin kept it solid at the back and Nathan Howard doubled the lead.

Keeper Matthew Seekins made a brilliant low save to preserve the 2-0 advantage going into the second half but substitute Rohan Ford scored for Saints to ensure Dutchman were unable to rest on their laurels.

Sowerby Bridge Reserves will be away to Shelf FC Reserves in the other semi-final on a date to be confirmed after Bridge’s 2-1 win over FC Ovenden at Carr Green on Saturday.

Adam Fenton scored both Bridge goals while Danny Hildred replied.