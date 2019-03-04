Halifax AFL Premier: Keeper scores in Shelf win

A spectacular goal from goalkeeper Ethan Daly sparked a remarkable revival from Premier Division title contenders Shelf United at home to Sowerby United.

Shelf were 3-1 down approaching half time after what their manager John Lister described as “a mad 15 to 20 minutes” before Daly’s huge punt beat the despairing visiting keeper at Lightcliffe Academy.

Shelf then turned on the style in the second half to finish runaway 7-3 winners and maintain their pursuit of a Sowerby Bridge side who are favourites for honours.

Matty Roy had given Shelf an early lead but a stunning 25 yard drive from Corey Henderson drew Sowerby level and the same player put the visitors ahead from a tight angle.

Shelf’s problems increased when Harvey Walsh was tripped and Dan Boyd scored from the spot but Daly’s goal shifted the balance of power and his side bossed the second half.

Harry Talbot added two from the penalty spot and Ben Grech struck twice, including one fine individual effort, before Oliver Coates completed the scoring.

Sowerby Bridge won 8-3 at home to bottom side Calder ‘76 and are unbeaten in 11 league games this season.

Damo Watkins set the ball rolling with a close range header after Tom Hiley’s initial shot came back off the crossbar.

Calder pegged Bridge back when Remi Allen scored a superb individual goal to level matters.

Adam Barlow scored from the penalty spot after man of the match Sam Hiley was brought down in the area and then two quick fire goals from Andy Markham and Watkins made the scoreline 4-1 just before half time.

Calder pulled another goal back at the start of the second half when Max Crossley raced clear to score.

However, Watkins struck a quick double to take his tally to four and his team into a 6-2 lead.

Jordan Bedford scored with a rocket of a shot from the edge of he box but Allen scored his second.

Bridge had the final say when goalkeeper Jordan Bolton scored a penalty after Chris Lambert had handled on the line. Lambert was red carded and Calder finished with nine men when Allen got his marching orders for dissent.

Greetland are the new leaders after a 5-0 win away to lowly Ryburn United, replacing long-time table toppers Midgley United who lost 4-2 away to Shelf FC.

Aaron Dorward scored twice and Darryl Camp, Joe Nicholson and Adam Worsick got Greetland’s other goals at Ripponden Wood.

Shelf FC have a tough task to retain their title but two goals each for Callum Lewis and Andy Hawker helped them head off a Midgley recovery at Westwood Park.

Shelf bossed the first half and perhaps deserved to be more than a single goal to the good.

They added a second after the break but Midgley had shuffled things around and improved. They got back into it when a Greg Spink effort came back off the bar and Sam Tattersall was first to react.

Andrew Butterworth made it 2-2 from the spot around the hour mark but Shelf won it with two good goals from a back post header and an 18-yard shot into the top corner.

Fourth-placed Hebden Royd Red Star were the top section’s other winners after a 3-1 success at home to Denholme United.

Star played well in the first half but an inability to take their chances threatened to come back and haunt them when the Foster Park outfit were the better team after the break.

Lewis Cockroft struck twice to put Star in command but Michael Midgley raised home anxiety levels by pulling one back with a free header from a corner.

Patrick Thomas eventually made the points safe with a shot from a tight angle across the keeper and into the top corner of the net.