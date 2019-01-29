Halifax FA Cup draw

The two Shelf clubs were paired in last night’s draw for the semi-finals of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup.

Shelf United will be pleased to have home advantage against their Halifax AFL Premier Division rivals Shelf FC as they are tough to beat on the 3G at Lightcliffe Academy.

That game will be on February 16 but the other semi-final will be on the third Saturday in March as one quarter-final is yet to take place.

The match between AFC Crossleys and Ealandians was postponed 10 days ago and will be rescheduled for February 16 with the winners away to Huddersfield Amateur at Old Earth, Elland.

If Ealandians beat Crossleys it will set up a last-four rematch from last year’s Shay final in which Ealandians beat Huddersfield Amateur 4-2.

Draw: Shelf United v Shelf FC, Huddersfield Amateur v AFC Crossleys or Ealandians.