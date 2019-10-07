Hard work on the training ground paid off, says Burnley's match winner Jeff Hendrick

Jeff Hendrick confirmed that work on the training ground had paid off as the Clarets hit Everton where it's been hurting them at Turf Moor.

The Toffees, who went in to the fixture on the back of three successive defeats, had conceded a Premier League high of five goals from set-pieces so far this season.

And Marco Silva's men shipped another at the weekend as Burnley temporarily moved in to the Champions League spots in game week eight.

The Republic of Ireland international, who had gone close to converting a corner in the first half, was unmanned again at the far post from Ashley Westwood's delivery in the 72nd minute.

With defender James Tarkowski pinning Morgan Schneiderlin inside the six yard box, preventing the Frenchman from getting out to the ball, Hendrick stole in to beat Jordan Pickford with a confidently controlled volley.

England international and former Clarets centre back Michael Keane had pointed out the danger of leaving the midfielder free, but the visitors were unable to respond in time.

"We work on a lot of different things with corners, especially depending on the team," Hendrick said, after scoring the all-important winning goal.

"Today, we had an option of front post or back post and the big lads are in there for a reason and we have a bit of security at the back for if it does miss them out and thankfully I got onto it.

"The first half was a bit of a tighter angle but then second half, they didn’t cop onto it. We tried it in the first half but they let me free again. I had a bit more of an angle, I struck it well and it went in.

"The main thing was getting the three points. With them down to 10 men you have to capitalise."

Icelandic international Gylfi Sigurdsson had threatened early on for the away side when his free kick was kept out by Nick Pope while former Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi saw a couple of efforts blocked.

Everton's only chance of the second half fell to Richarlison, but the Brazilian fired straight at Pope after Hendrick's international team-mate, Seamus Coleman, had been given his marching orders.

Hendrick said: "I thought we started the game well. At times you have to dig deep when they have the attacking players they do.

"The second half we started well again and the sending off helped us a little bit. That’s when we had to stay calm and keep the ball moving and be patient with any chances we created.

"We had chances and they had chances but the lads at the back, anything that came into the box the boys were getting their head on it and it’s massive for us.

"I look at Everton and they’re a top team. When they’re on it and you’re not 100% then they’ll punish you and maybe that happened a little bit last year.

"They caught us and were really out of the gates with some good football and it just didn’t happen for us on the day."