Has Burnley's first Premier League fixture of the 2019/20 season been leaked?

It always seems to happen on the eve of every Premier League fixture reveal - a list of games for the opening weekend of the season is leaked.



And it’s no different this time around. Ahead of tomorrow’s 9 a.m. release of the 2019/20 dates, the first 10 games have dropped on social media.

Could Sean Dyche's men be facing Jurgen Klopp's Champion's League winners on the opening day of the season?

Though there never seems to be any authenticity, the ‘leak’ has paired Sean Dyche’s Burnley with Champions League winners Liverpool.

According to the schedule, which is likely to be incorrect, the Clarets will entertain Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 10th.

The post also suggests that the fixture will be aired live on BT Sport at 5-30 p.m.

Other games include: Spurs v Norwich City; Bournemouth v Sheffield United; Crystal Palace v Arsenal; Everton v Newcastle United; Southampton v Chelsea; Watford v West Ham; Aston Villa v Leicester City (Sun); Manchester United v Brighton (Sun); Wolves v Manchester City (Mon).