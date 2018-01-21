Heeley key to Brighouse success

Brighouse Town made it seven points out of a possible nine since their second half collapse at Tadcaster Albion on New Year’s Day with a fine 2-0 win at Trafford yesterday.

Two goals in 10 minutes after half time did the trick for Vill Powell’s side away to the sixth-placed side in the Evo-Stik NPL.

Iwan Heeley created the first for Waide Fairhurst, who coolly knocked the ball over the ‘keeper after going through one on one on 50 minutes, and then scored the second with a curling shot from 25 yards.

Brighouse are now 16th in the table on a day when Glossop North End, 2-1 winners at Prescot Cables, were the only other winners in the section.

Six of the 11 scheduled fixtures were postponed and three others were drawn.

Brighouse will have high hopes of maintaining their improved form at home to next to bottom Radcliffe Borough next Saturday.