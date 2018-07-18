How do the Clarets fare at Turf Moor in the Premier League?

After a commanding campaign at Turf Moor in 2016/17, where the Clarets won 10 of their 19 fixtures, honours were even at home last term.

Burnley won 36.8% of their games in front of their own fans, an identical figure to the number of games in which they were beaten, meaning they boasted only the 14th best record in the Premier League.

While the Clarets finished seventh in the top flight, with their best campaign since 1974 rewarded with European football, the statistics shifted slightly with more of a balance becoming apparent between the club's home and away form.

In Burnley's four seasons in the PL a total of 169 goals have been scored at the stadium, an average of 2.22 per game, with 81 goals (47.9%) netted by the hosts and 88 goals scored by the visitors.

The second half has so far proved to be the busiest period where goals are concerned with 94 (55.6%) of those arriving after the interval and the remaining 75 scored in the opening 45 minutes.

The majority of goals have been struck from inside the penalty area, 146 (86.4%) in fact, with just 23 attempts beating the goalkeeper from outside the box.

Finally, no Burnley player has ever received a red card at Turf Moor in the Premier League but supporters have witnessed five dismissals.

Remarkably, 80% of those were brandished last season with West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu, West Ham's Andy Carroll, Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar and Everton's Ashley Williams all seeing red.

The previous one on record was awarded during the 2009/10 campaign when Hull City's Geovanni was given his marching orders by referee Mike Jones.