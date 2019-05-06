IN PICTURES: Brighouse Town stun Pontefract Collieries to win Evo-Stik East play-offs
Brighouse Town claimed a superb 3-0 victory at Pontefract Collieries to win the Evo-Stik East play-offs on Saturday afternoon.
Vill Powell's side, who finished third in the regular season, beat the division's second-placed side in a stunning display.
1. Team Huddle
Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
James Heaton
other
2. Heading clear
Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
James Heaton
other
3. Safe Hands
Brighouse Town goalkeeper Jordan Porter.
James Heaton
other
4. Tracking back
Action from Brighouse Town's 3-0 victory over Pontefract in the play-off final.
James Heaton
other
View more