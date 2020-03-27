Kieran Trippier: 'I'll never forget the moment Burnley beat Rovers at Ewood'

Kieran Trippier has played in the North London derby and El Derbi Madrileño, but he says nothing will compare to the time the Clarets came out on top of the East Lancashire derby at Ewood Park.

It's approaching 10 years since Burnley were last beaten by Blackburn Rovers when David Dunn dispatched a 20th minute penalty at Turf Moor once Martin Olsson had taken a tumble under the challenge of Brian Jensen.

Trippier, 29, played in the three stalemates that followed in the Championship as the tables started to turn under boss Sean Dyche.

And he'll never forget that moment on March 9th, 2014, when the Clarets brought an end to 35 years of hurt at the hands of their fierce rivals on their way to promotion.

Jason Shackell cancelled out a Jordan Rhodes equaliser when getting on the end of Ross Wallace's free kick in the 73rd minute before Danny Ings made history with little over 10 minutes remaining.

"I'll never forget the moment we beat them at Ewood after Burnley fans had to wait 35 years to see it," said Trippier.

"I think it'll be even longer than that now [for the pendulum to swing back] because I can't see Blackburn getting anywhere near the Premier League in the next 20 years.

"Blackburn aren't even on Burnley's radar. Times change. I didn't want to leave Burnley until we had beaten them.

"It was special when we beat them at Ewood, particularly with how well we'd been doing that season.

"That specific game was the best derby that I've played in. It meant so much and that moment was the best moment in a derby that I've experienced."

Trippier featured seven times for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal - winning two of their five meetings in the Premier League - and went onto play in two goalless draws for Atletico Madrid against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

The first of those was a La Liga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano in September last year while the second was a Spanish Super Cup tie at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah earlier this year as Real prevailed on penalties.

"I've played in the North London derby, I've played in the Madrid derby, which was unbelievable, but for the feeling of it that Blackburn game won't be beaten," said the England international.

"The momentum was with us, we were going for promotion, and now it's been 10 years, which is unbelievable for the Burnley fans. I'm a Burnley fan myself and I've been watching them ever since I left. I love the club."

The Clarets are now seven unbeaten against Rovers, winning their last four meetings. The most recent of those was the League Cup tie in 2017 as first half goals from Jack Cork and Robbie Brady underlined the yawning chasm between the old enemies.

Trippier finished: "Burnley fans don't have to worry about them anymore - the only time they'll play Blackburn is in the cup where Burnley would still smash them!"