Ladies snatch dramatic win

Brighouse Town Ladies produced a dramatic fight back from 2-0 down at half time to beat visitors Derby County 3-2 at Hove Edge this afternoon.

Rob Mitchell’s side had beaten the Ewe Rams away in the FA Cup to earn a trip to Sunderland next weekend and they repeated the treatment in the League Cup to earn a date with Blackburn Rovers.

Success looked unlikely when, after a tight first quarter, County struck twice in quick succession with a fine long-range shot from Karagh Tait and a deflected effort from Hannah Ward which wrong-footed home keeper Steph Jones.

The introduction of Charlotte Proud at half time paid immediate dividends for Town. The winger sent the ball over for Jodie Redgrave to reduce the arrears on 49 minutes.

There were chances at both ends, Emma Dobson heading one effort off the Brighouse line, before the home side got on top in the final quarter.

Becky Kendell hauled them level from the penalty spot with time running out, after she had been brought down, and in the closing seconds leading scorer Redgrave beat the offside trap and fired past the ‘keeper from 10 yards.