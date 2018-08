Brighouse Town were beaten 1-0 by Basford United in yesterday’s pre-season friendly at Hove Edge.

Kole Lambert got the decisive goal after 16 minutes for visitors who play in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division.

It was Brighouse’s sixth defeat in eight pre-season games so far - their only win came at Eccleshill United - but they have two more chances before their opening league game at home to Gresley on August 18.

Vill Powell’s men host Clitheroe on Monday and then Prescot Cables on Thursday.