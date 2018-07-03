Leeds United reveals opening date for new Leeds store

Leeds United has today announced its will unveil its new Leeds store to the public on Thursday, with a number of first-team players set to attend the grand opening.

The store, which will throw open its doors in Trinity Leeds on 5 July, will provide supporters with a central location to purchase a range of official Leeds United merchandise.

This will include both adult and junior football kits, footballs, homeware and a variety of accessories.

A grand opening

The new store will be officially opened at 10am on Thursday by Angus Kinnear, managing director at Leeds United, and Josh Warrington, the current IBF featherweight world champion.

To mark the occasion, there will also be three Leeds United stars taking part in a signing session outside the new store from 5.30pm, and there will also be a football freestyler and a local DJ providing the entertainment from 11am.

Throughout the day, fans can also expect visits from other familiar faces, including former player Tony Dorgio, who will be in store to meet fans around 12pm.

An expanding Leeds presence

The new addition at Trinity Leeds signals a shift in commercial focus for the club, as it expands its presence within Leeds.

Supporters will now have four locations around Leeds to choose from, including Elland Road, Leeds Bradford Airport and the Merrion Centre.

Speaking of the new opening, Angus Kinnear said: "At Leeds United we are keen to create accessible stores for all of our fans, including those who do not regularly visit Elland Road.

“The new store at Trinity Leeds allows us to do just do that and we look forward to meeting our fans at Trinity Leeds following the opening on Thursday.”

To attend the signing session, all fans must purchase a limited-edition Kappa Football at a reduced price of £10 from the new store before 5:30pm.

The receipt will act as the ticket.

The Leeds United store at Trinity Leeds will be open from 9am to 8pm on Monday to Saturday, and from 9:30am to 5pm on Sunday.