Leicester City's smash and grab win was a huge kick in the teeth, says Burnley defender Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor described Leicester City's smash and grab victory at Turf Moor as a considerable kick in the teeth for the Clarets.

The Foxes spent the second half largely camped inside their own half but the 10 men snatched the three points in the 90th minute.

Substitute Wes Morgan, who had replaced Demarai Gray when England international Harry Maguire had been dismissed early on, won it with a header from a Youri Tielemans cross after

Dwight McNeil had cancelled out James Maddison's opener.

That consigned Sean Dyche's side to a fourth Premier League defeat in succession, leaving them just two points above Cardiff City who now have a game in hand.

"It's a bit of a sickener really," he said. "It was massively frustrating. With how the game started and them going down to 10 men so early, it’s definitely a missed opportunity to get three points.

"He [Sean Dyche] said that we needed to move it about a bit more and move them about, which we did in the second half.

"We needed to open up the gaps because it’s hard to play against two banks when they set up so solid and just put men behind the ball, it’s hard, so we needed to shift them about and try to create opportunities."

The former Leeds United full back accepted that the Clarets had set the benchmark in the 2-1 triumph over Tottenham last month, the final game of the club's record-breaking eight game unbeaten run at this level.

And the 25-year-old acknowledges that he and his team-mates will have to return to those heights in the final seven fixtures of the season if they're to beat the drop.

"Before those four games, we were on a really good run," he said. "I don’t know what’s happened. I wouldn’t say we’ve been playing badly.

"In the Palace game, we didn’t play badly, and today… the first half, maybe yeah… but the second half, we just struggled to break them down and find that killer moment to get a goal.

"Tottenham’s the standard we want to get to, though. I think that was our benchmark for this season.

"That was such a brilliant win and performance, and if we play like that, then we’ll be OK. But we need to get back to those standards and performances like that."

The international break will give the Clarets some time to process the situation that they're in before FA Cup semi-finalists Wolves pay a visit at the end of the month.

"We’ve got two weeks now until the next game, so we’ve got a lot of work to do and we know that, and we’ve got seven games to stay in this league for next season," said Taylor.

"Being at home is what we want. We know they’re a good team. We’re at home. We fancy ourselves and we want to get three points and put an end to this run of defeats."