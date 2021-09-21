LIVE: Burnley 4 Rochdale 1
Burnley take on Rochdale in a competitive fixture for the first time in nearly 28 years.
The Clarets ran out 4-1 winners in the FA Cup on that occasion under manager Jimmy Mullen as David Eyres netted a hat-trick at Turf Moor.
The two sides enter this Carabao Cup tie in contrasting form, albeit at opposite ends of the spectrum.
A total of 56 clubs separate the two clubs in the hierarchy, with Sean Dyche's side in a troubled position in the Premier League while the visitors are pushing for a play-off spot in League Two.
Burnley are without a win in 14-games in all competitions on their own patch, a run that stretches over eight months, while Rochdale are unbeaten in seven games across the board.
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:38
- Burnley and Rochdale haven’t met in a competitive fixture since December 1993
- David Eyres scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Turf Moor in the FA Cup on that occasion
- The Clarets beat Rochdale on the final day of the 1991-92 season when they had been crowned Fourth Division champions
- This will be the 21st competitive meeting between the two sides
- Burnley have won nine of those, Rochdale eight, with the clubs drawing three times
- Burnley won the first ever meeting between the two sides by a solitary goal back in September 1985
- The Clarets are on a 14-game stretch without a win at Turf Moor in all competitions
- They haven’t scored more than once in a game since victory over Aston Villa eight months ago
- The visitors are unbeaten in seven games across the board
- Rochdale are currently eighth in League Two with 12 points from eight games
Full-time: Burnley 4 Rochdale 1
Jay Rodriguez scores FOUR as Burnley go into the hat for the next round of the Carabao Cup.
And another chance
Dorsett gets across to block Lennon’s attempt.
Almost five
Lynch pushes away Lowton’s drive and then collects Wood’s follow up effort. Both players on as subs for the Clarets.
GOAL: Burnley 4 Rochdale 1
GOAL: Rodriguez has his fourth, turning the ball home from close range after good work from Lennon.
Rochdale almost pull a goal back
A corner is worked out to Dooley on the edge of the penalty area and his effort is a whisker away from finding the net.
GOAL: Burnley 3 Rochdale 1
Rodriguez gets his hat-trick with a glancing header from Westwood’s delivery.
Still no luck for Cornet
Another chance for Cornet goes begging as he tries to lift the ball over Lynch.
GOAL: Burnley 2 Rochdale 1
Rodriguez gets his second of the evening, tucking the ball into the corner after Vydra had cushioned Cornet’s cross into his path.
GOAL: Burnley 1 Rochdale 1
Cornet swings in the corner and Rodriguez’s thumping header hits the back of the net.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Rochdale 1
GOAL: Beesley gives the visitors the lead with a low strike that finds its way into the corner.