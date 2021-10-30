LIVE: Burnley v Brentford

Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans as he makes his way to the dugout before the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 27, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Bees' Danish head coach will be in the opposite dugout as the Burnley boss celebrates his anniversary at the club.

The 48-year-old shared his admiration for the Premier League's longest-serving manager in his pre-match press conference.

Frank believes Dyche deserved the Manager of the Year accolade in 2017-18 when the Clarets closed the campaign in seventh — the first of two top 10 finishes.

"Sean is a manager that I admire a lot," he said. "I have heard a few podcasts with him where he talks about the basics and culture.

"He does everything fantastically with Burnley. They have finished 17th, 10th, 15th, 7th, and 16th the last five seasons.

"He’s had two top ten finishes with a club which, alongside the three promoted sides, always has a bottom five budget.

"It is nothing less than remarkable. I don’t understand how he wasn’t Manager of the Year when they came 7th.

"It is going to be difficult, we know that, but it doesn’t matter whether we play Leicester City, Chelsea, or Burnley, we go there with one aim which is to do our best and try to win."

The visitors, who reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup in midweek, are unbeaten on the road so far this season.

Draws away at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were followed by victories against Wolves and West Ham, which preceded their triumph over Stoke City.

They've scored twice in their last three games on their travels in all competitions, but Frank is aware that his players face a different test altogether on this occasion, despite Burnley's struggles on their own patch.

The Clarets, without a win this term, haven't won at home in the league since January, when overturning a deficit to beat Villa 3-2.

"I praised Burnley and Sean Dyche because it’s not only about the fantastic culture Sean and his coaching staff have created; they also have a very defined style of play," said Frank.

"Everyone in that team knows what they need to do to try and win the game. They are very competitive off the ball, pressing very high and very aggressive.

"They are very aggressive with second balls and duels and are very difficult to play against. On the ball they are direct, not only with the long ball but with crosses.

"They have such good quality with crosses and have many players arriving in the box. Those are two areas we need to be good at defending.