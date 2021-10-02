LIVE: Burnley v Norwich City
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is full of respect and admiration for the longevity of Sean Dyche's Turf Moor tenure.
The Burnley boss will bring up 400 games in charge of the Clarets when the Canaries come to town for Saturday's Premier League encounter.
Dyche, 50, is the top flight's longest-serving manager — having been in the post for almost three years longer than Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp — and he has embarked on the third-longest stint across the Football League.
German coach Farke, who hit 200 games for the Canaries in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates last month, marvelled at the milestone, given he has a full appreciation and understanding of the challenges involved in modern management.
“To be there in today’s football with 400 games at one club in a business where there's always pressure and there are always questions asked, and the sun was not always shining above Burnley, is great,” he said. “Congratulations to him on that achievement. I'm full of respect for what he has done.
"Perhaps not a self funding club like us, so it's a bit easier, but still an amazing, unbelievable effort and a challenge for a club like Burnley to show this consistency to play on this level."
He added: "I think they also went down and he brought them back up, so to show this mentality says also a lot about his character and his leadership. He is not a flag in the wind, he sticks to his beliefs with the team. I like their fighting spirit on the pitch.
"When it is really important for them they stick together even more, they fight together and they grind out results. I like this steel and resilience and mentality.”
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:50
- The Premier League’s bottom two lock horns at Turf Moor
- Both sides are without a win so far this season, though the Canaries are also without a point
- Burnley beat Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 on both occasions during the 2019-20 campaign
- The Clarets have lost just one of the past 11 league meetings between the two clubs
- Norwich have won just once in 18 league visits to Turf Moor, losing the last six in succession
- Burnley have scored in all 18 home league games against Norwich
- Burnley have won 21 of the 43 meetings between the two sides in all competitions
- The Clarets are winless in a club record 13 home league games
- They have failed to beat the last five promoted sides they have faced at Turf Moor
- Chris Wood has scored five goals in his four league starts against Norwich
- The Canaries have lost 16 top flight fixtures on the bounce - with an aggregate score of 40-3
- Norwich have won only one of their past 25 Premier League away fixtures
Half-time: Burnley 0 Norwich City 0
It’s goalless at the break at Turf Moor.
Pope saves
Pope gets across to his left hand upright to keep out a Lees-Melou attempt.
Normann’s blushes spared
Krul has to be alert to prevent Normann's header from going into his own net from Lowton's cross.
Substitution
Vydra’s involvement comes to a premature end and the striker is replaced by Rodriguez.
Yellow, yet again
Brownhill is late on Lees-Melou and picks up a booking.
Free kick
McNeil’s effort is on target, but fails to trouble Krul.
Another booking
This time it’s Normann that goes into the referee’s book for obstructing McNeil.
Yellow card
Wood booked after going late on Kabak.
Penalty claims
Krul wipes out Vydra from Westwood’s quickly-taken set-piece, but referee Kevin Friend ignores cries for a spot kick.