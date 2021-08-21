LIVE: Liverpool v Burnley

Ashley Barnes of Burnley is fouled by Alisson Becker of Liverpool leading to a penalty being awarded during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield on January 21, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

Honours are even when it comes to the last four meetings between the two teams in Merseyside with each collecting five points.

The visitors came out on top last time out when Ashley Barnes's late spot kick settled matters against the defending champions.

And in the process the Clarets shattered the Reds' impressive 68-game unbeaten Premier League record on home soil.

Klopp knows that the visitors will make life hard for his side once again and suggested that they're an 'annoying' opponent to face.

"We will try now to have the best home game in front of fans for 520-something days. We want to enjoy that and that is only possible when you play positively.

"There are no guarantees, especially not against Burnley," said the German coach.

"They can make life really uncomfortable, they defend well, have really good footballers in the team.

"Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up, to be not only annoying, but they can be annoying as well.