LIVE: Manchester City v Burnley
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled Sean Dyche a "machine" ahead of Burnley's trip to the Etihad Stadium.
The title-winning Spaniard spoke of his respect and admiration for the Clarets chief, who has steered the visitors to a sixth successive season in the Premier League.
Burnley are without a win in 10 games in the top flight and currently shackled to the division's bottom three.
However, they've been down in the doldrums before and Guardiola wouldn't be shocked to see today's opponents prize themselves free once again.
Addressing Burnley's persistence, perseverance and tenacity, the City boss said: “Only I can assure you, Burnley was in this position many times and always survived.
"Why? Because they never give up. That's why Sean Dyche is an excellent manager.
“He plays in a certain way and is a machine in how he does it. I am a big fan. He sticks to his principles.
"That's why they stay up a long time and he gets a new contract I think three or four more years. They never give up."
The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss added: “They go to Anfield and are able to win, Emirates and are able to win.
"They have heart, passion and character that I’m sure Sean and the staff bring to the players. This is most important
“Some teams start to go down, they go definitely down. They [Burnley] don’t, they stay and fight. Maybe we had good results against them because I was careful. I pay a lot of attention to their skills.
“This is the message I give to the players today and hopefully they understand.”
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:06
- Burnley haven’t won a league game away at Manchester City since March 1963
- The Clarets’ last four trips to the Etihad Stadium have ended in 5-0 defeats
- Sean Dyche’s side have lost their last eight games against City by an aggregate score of 30-1
- City have taken 28 points from a possible 30 against Burnley since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015
- Manchester City are the only side yet to concede a first-half goal in this season's Premier League
- Burnley are without a victory in 10 league games — the longest current winless run in England’s top four divisions
Team news
Manchester City
Team news
Burnley
Here’s how Manchester City are shaping up ahead of this afternoon’s fixture...
The home side could also be without a few familiar faces!
Burnley face the unenviable task of travelling to the Etihad to pit their wits against defending champions Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
Burnley’s last four visits to the Etihad have ended in 5-0 defeats
Can the Clarets halt that sequence of results today?
Burnley have lost 5-0 on their last four visits to Manchester City.
The Clarets might be without skipper Ben Mee for the PL clash with City...
But they’ve still got defensive rock James Tarkowski at the heart of their backline.
Sean Dyche admits he would have loved to have played alongside James Tarkowski at centre back.
Mark Lawrenson casts his latest prediction
No prizes for guessing who the BBC pundit has sided with here...
Burnley face a tricky test this weekend, when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow afternoon.
Here’s how Burnley have fared after recent international breaks
Clarets, you might want to look away now!
Burnley are one of the weakest teams in the Premier League immediately after international breaks, according to a recent study.
Maxwel Cornet is fit and raring to go...
The Ivorian has been prolific in his past meetings with Manchester City
He has been Manchester City’s kryptonite in the Champions League.
Here’s how the Premier League table looks over the past 365 days
Where do the Clarets rank?
At this point last season, following a delayed start to the campaign, four wins from four had taken Everton to the top of the Premier League table.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche provides an injury update ahead of the trip to the Etihad...
The visitors will be without their skipper when they take on the champions
Maxwel Cornet is fit and available as he looks to continue his remarkable goalscoring record against Manchester City.