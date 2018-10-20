Manchester City 5, Burnley 0

When you go to places like the Etihad Stadium, taking on the Premier League champions laden with multi-million pound gems, it takes more than luck to come away with something.

Unfortunately for the Clarets, who were 33/1 underdogs with bookmakers before a ball was even kicked, they didn't get anything.

Last season, almost 12 months ago to the day, Roger East's decision to reward Bernardo Silva's animated tumble with a spot kick gifted Sergio Aguero the chance to open the scoring from 12 yards out.

And it was a similar story in the 100th fixture between the two clubs in all competitions. With Manchester City already leading through their Argentinian striker, referee Jonathan Moss caused mass confusion, gifting the hosts the opportunity to extend their slender advantage.

The official had his whistle pressed to his lips when Jack Cork upended Leroy Sane in the penalty area but, with play paused, Moss signalled against his own judgement, indicating for play to continue.

At this point the ball had already crossed the byeline but, among the uncertainty, David Silva was allowed to deliver in to the box where Bernardo Silva swept the ball in to the roof of the net. The goal stood.

Within a couple of minutes, two became three. Fernandinho picked out the top corner in the 56th minute to rub salt in to the wounds.

When all is said and done, Burnley boss Sean Dyche might also feel aggrieved that City weren't reduced to 10 men in the opening seconds.

Vincent Kompany's challenge on Aaron Lennon, at thigh height, was absurdly reckless and alarmingly unnecessary. The City skipper survived with a yellow.

From the resulting set-piece, swung in by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, forward Sam Vokes stole a yard from his marker to head over the crossbar.

Aguero had a couple of opportunities to inflict early damage on the visitors but he was wasteful with his first and found former team-mate, Joe Hart, too good on the second occasion.

The striker, who has now netted more than 200 goals for City, somehow headed wide of the target when Riyad Mahrez's cross had split James Tarkowski and Matt Lowton.

Hart then stayed big on his post moments later to block after Aguero had peeled off the back of Tarkowski again to get a toe end to another Mahrez delivery.

However, it was third time lucky for the one-time Atletico Madrid star. Sane and David Silva provided the stand out craftsmanship in City's Bayeux Tapestry, linking up remarkably well throughout the first half, and Aguero tucked the ball home at the back post from the Spaniard's cross. It was Aguero's seventh goal in as many games against the Clarets.

Silva couldn't keep his attempt under the bar when pouncing on the loose ball after Charlioe Taylor had taken the sting out of Aguero's attempt before Mahrez found the side-netting.

The away side did have opportunities to restore parity before the half was up. Gudmundsson's effort just evaded the upright as the Icelandic international whipped the ball goalwards from 20 yards out.

Then Jeff Hendrick hit John Stones having shifted the ball on to his left foot when working space inside the area.

This was the first time in his career that Joe Hart had played at the Etihad on the away side but he reminded Pep Guardiola of his capabilities as a shot-stopper when keeping out David Silva at the end of the half.

Hart, who had played 348 times for City, winning four Golden Glove awards and two Premier League titles, clawed the ball off the line when the midfielder's header looked destined for the back of the net.

Fans were expecting the net to ripple when the ball fell to Aguero from the rebound but, with the goal gaping, he fluffed his lines from just yards out.

City's controversial second took the game out of Burnley's reach while Fernandinho's third, a tidy finish from the edge of the box, caused the floodgates to open.

Just when you think things are going against you, the home side showcased the expense and glamour of their squad. With a three-goal cushion, Guardiola introduced Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Hart denied the Brazilian and saved with his legs to deny Aguero a second. But City were relentless and added two more in the final seven minutes.

Mahrez's was a thing of beauty. The Algerian winger moved the ball on to his left foot and left Hart stranded as the ball travelled delightfully in to the top corner.

Sane, who could also have faced a stronger punishment when kicking out at Lowton in the second half, then rounded off the scoring, stroking Benjamin Mendy's assist in to the corner.