Martin wins it for Brighouse

Aaron Martin’s 15th goal of the season maintained Brighouse Town’s promotion drive in a 1-0 home win over Marske United yesterday.

Martin struck in the 55th minute, slotting the ball through the keeper Luke Mewitt’s legs after Gabby Johnson and Tom Robinson had set up the chance.

It was Brighouse’s sixth win in their last seven Evo-Stik NPL East games with the 4-0 loss at Ossett United on New Year’s Day the only recent blot on their copybook.

Brighouse stay second, six points behind leaders Morpeth and five in front of Pontefract Collieries, on a day when all the leading sides won.

Vill Powell’s side looked a little rusty in their first match for a fortnight and the first half was a scrappy affair with Mewitt dealing with what threats Brighouse posed.

After the goal Martin was denied on a couple of occasions by the keeper while Robinson broke through and shot inches wide.

Marske, who had won 5-0 the previous week, pressed late on but the home defence held firm.

Brighouse are at home again next Saturday when their visitors will be 10th-placed Stamford, who lost 4-1 at Frickley yesterday.