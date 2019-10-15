Midfielder Jeff Hendrick hoping another 'special' season is in store for Burnley

With the Clarets sitting pretty in seventh spot in the Premier League, midfielder Jeff Hendrick is hopeful that another special season is in store at Turf Moor.

Burnley were in this very position two seasons ago, with just a point extra on the board, at the start of a campaign that brought European football to the club for the first time since 1967.

The Republic of Ireland international certainly isn't counting his chickens, that's a vulnerability boss Sean Dyche wouldn't accommodate in his squad, but the confidence that this cycle of results has brought to the group is invaluable.

After collecting a third win and a 12th point of the campaign at home to Everton prior to the international break, he said: "Hopefully it will be (another special season) but it is early, every game is hard.

"They’re all difficult because there’s no easy games in this league but once you start putting points on the board you build momentum and you just go from there.

"It’s brilliant, it is great when you look at the table and you’re up there, it puts a smile on your face. It’s a good boost for the confidence.

"It’s fantastic, it’s still only early in the season but it’s good for confidence, it keeps the fans happy and the squad is happy here as well so we’ll enjoy that."

Since the last enforced window in the calendar, the Clarets have collected eight points from four games, beating Everton and Norwich City while coming away from Brighton and Aston Villa with points.

They will now take on Leicester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United and West Ham before the Euro 2020 qualifiers take precedence again.

"We’ll be ready when we come back for the next run of games," said Hendrick. "We came back after the last international break and looked at the four games that we had and it was a good run of four games for us, but we knew we had to take each game as it came.

"Don’t get me wrong, there’s no easy games in this league, but we looked and thought we could put some vital points on the board and we’ve done that. We’re sitting nicely but we still have a long way to go.

"There’s a lot of tough games and we’ll probably have a run of four games where it won’t work out, but for now we’re happy."