More to come from Cornet, particularly against the ball, says Dyche

But he will continue to work on the Ivorian’s game out of possession, as he adapts to his new teammates and the pace of the Premier League.

Cornet has taken to the league, in an attacking sense, like a duck to water, scoring four in as many starts, the latest a thumping right foot shot into the top corner in the 3-1 win over Brentford at Turf Moor.

Cornet’s pace and movement has been utilised off the front, stretching defences, but Dyche feels there is more to come against the ball: “We are still working on the other side of his game, because in the Premier League the transition is very quick.

“We know he can attack and give us something different, and we have seen that.

“The openness of the defending side still needs a bit of understanding, the fitness and the sharpness of the Premier League. It will come together but it takes a little bit of time.”

Cornet is already hugely popular with the supporters and has made a habit of giving his shirt away, as Dyche smiled: “We have to get some energy into his running rather than clapping the fans, he spends a lot of time clapping the fans, but don’t worry I will knock that out of him as soon as I can!”

He was replaced by Matej Vydra in the second half, but there was no injury concern as Dyche explained: “I thought he was losing his way a little bit and we were losing our way a little bit, without looking in too much trouble.

“We didn’t have the same feel and the same control, from our play, not from Maxwel. We hadn’t kept the ball as well or dealt with the ball as well so it was more of a tactical thing.

“Vyds with his energy and pace and just seeing the game through.

“There was a bit of nervousness in the second half, it is one of those things and I spoke to the players about it.

”Controlling the emotion of the game, we are normally pretty good about that but when you haven’t had a win that plays on the mind.