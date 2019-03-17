New date for cup semi-final

The Halifax FA Cup semi-final clash between Huddersfield Amateur and Ealandians was a high profile casualty of the torrential rain which hit Calderdale yesterday.

The clash of the two Elland sides at Old Earth not surprisingly fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

The pair are now scheduled to meet on April 20 in a replay of last season’s Shay final, in which Ealandians emerged victorious.

The winners of the tie will meet Shelf United in the final.

All games in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL had been called off on Friday but one Calderdale amateur football side which did play yesterday was Ryburn United.

The Ripponden club’s side in the West Riding County Amateur League won 6-3 away to Toller FC on a 4G pitch at Thornton in Bradford.

Goals from Reece Uttley 2. George Turner 2, Jake Finch and Brad Tynan gave them victory after it had been 2-2 at half time.

Ryburn, who climbed to third place, have been given details of their Premier Division Cup semi-final date.

They will play mid-table Route One Rovers at Eccleshill United on Wednesday, April 17 (7-30).

Lower Hopton will face Littletown in the other semi-final seven days later at Liversedge FC.