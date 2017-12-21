New date for Trophy tie

A new date has been found for a third attempt to stage FC Halifax Town’s Buildbase FA Trophy game against Macclesfield Town.

It will now take place on Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm).

The Shay game was frozen off last Saturday and more controversially on Tuesday, less than half an hour before kick-off.

The pitch had been passed fit by the match referee in the afternoon but he was alerted to slippy areas as the players warmed-up and decided it was unsafe.

The second round takes place on Saturday, January 13 with Halifax or Macclesfield at home to Maidenhead United.

Winning clubs will receive £7000 from the FA’s prize fund.