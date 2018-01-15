Nkoudou: The PL is the best league in the world

New man Georges-Kevin Nkoudou believes that the passion and intensity of the Premier League is what makes it the best division in world football.

The France under-21 international, who made a name for himself at Marseille after scoring 10 goals in 41 games in a single season with the former Ligue 1 champions, took his tally of top flight appearances in to double figures when making his Clarets debut in the 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Versailles-born Spurs winger, who made a goalscoring appearance for Mauricio Pochettino’s men against Apoel Nicosia at Wembley in the Champions League last month, says that he admires every facet of the English game.

“It’s different; I think there’s more intensity here,” he said. “When you play against big teams in France there is that intensity as well but in England every team shows passion all the time.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a big club or a small club. It’s a different kind of football but in England you have everything. There’s good passing, good pressing and good play as well which is why I think it’s the best league in the world.

“Anything can happen here. It could be 3-0 and at full-time it could be 3-3. You never know. There’s a big difference and that’s why I think it’s the best league in the world.”

The 22-year-old, who started his career with Nantes in his homeland, replaced midfielder Jeff Hendrick in the 62nd minute at Selhurst Park and made an instant impression.

Defeat wasn’t the ideal introduction for the Frenchman but he’s already looking to rectify that when Manchester United come to town.

“We lost this game so now it’s all about focussing on the next one which is Manchester United,” said Nkoudou.

“The key is to work hard in training and make sure that everyone is focussed and moving forward together. We need to win this game and show heart.

“We tried to score because we were losing 1-0. Everyone wanted to score to make it 1-1. Today is a big disappointment because we lost the game. The game is done now so we’ve got to focus and look forward to Manchester United.”

Nkoudou revealed that he was instantly made to feel at home on his arrival at Turf Moor, a welcome he was expecting following talks with team mate Kieran Trippier.

He said: “I am very happy to be at Burnley. It’s a big opportunity for me to play more football in the Premier League and I want to see everything in it.

“I’m happy, the staff are good, the manager, the players, the beautiful people that are at the club. .

“It’s my first week here so I need to take my time. I’ve spoken with everyone and they are enjoying their time here and Kieran Trippier told me everything about Burnley.

“I trust him and that’s why I chose to come here. I’m very happy. I’m very close with Kieran. I speak to him all the time so I have to thank Tripps. He told me all the good things about Burnley.”