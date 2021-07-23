Oldham Athletic v Burnley LIVE

LiveOldham Athletic v Burnley LIVE
Defender James Tarkowski will return to the place where it all began when Burnley take on Oldham Athletic in a pre-season friendly at Boundary Park.
The 28-year-old centre back played almost 100 senior games for the Latics after progressing through the youth system.
Tarkowski, capped twice for England, would join Brentford in January 2014 before returning to Athletic on loan a couple of months later.
Tarkowski, who made his professional debut for Oldham against the Bees, scored the first of his five league goals against Carlisle United on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.
He would go on to score against Stevenage (x2), Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End in League One.
“I went back a month or two after leaving Oldham, as a player, and I have been back a couple of times as a fan, in the crowd,” said Tarkowski.
“But to finally go back again all these years after and to play against them again – I’m looking forward to it.
“It was a massive stepping stone in my career and at the time I loved every minute of it.
“It’s a great club and the fans are brilliant. It’s not been a great time for them, but they are hopefully going to bounce back and work their way up the league."
Last updated: Friday, 23 July, 2021, 22:56
- The Latics finished 18th in League Two during the 2020-21 campaign
- The home side lost three games on the bounce at the end of the season
- Keith Curle’s side had previously won three of four games in the fourth tier
- The 2021-22 term will be Oldham’s fourth in succession in the basement division of the Football League
- Oldham beat Ashton United and Stalybridge Celtic in pre-season before losing to Wigan Athletic
- The two teams last met in August 2008 when the Clarets won 3-0 in a League Cup tie at Turf Moor
- Burnley are unbeaten in nine competitive fixtures against the Latics - since a 3-0 defeat at Boundary Park in 1994
- Sean Dyche’s side finished 17th in the Premier League last season with 39 points
- The 2021-22 campaign will be the club’s sixth successive in the top flight
- The Clarets beat Salford City and Morecambe in their first pre-season outings
