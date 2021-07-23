Oldham Athletic v Burnley LIVE

James Tarkowski of Oldham Athletic holds off Nathan Doyle of Bradford City during the Sky Bet League One match between Oldham Athletic and Bradford City at Boundary Park on December 01, 2013 in Oldham, England.

The 28-year-old centre back played almost 100 senior games for the Latics after progressing through the youth system.

Tarkowski, capped twice for England, would join Brentford in January 2014 before returning to Athletic on loan a couple of months later.

Tarkowski, who made his professional debut for Oldham against the Bees, scored the first of his five league goals against Carlisle United on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

He would go on to score against Stevenage (x2), Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End in League One.

“I went back a month or two after leaving Oldham, as a player, and I have been back a couple of times as a fan, in the crowd,” said Tarkowski.

“But to finally go back again all these years after and to play against them again – I’m looking forward to it.

“It was a massive stepping stone in my career and at the time I loved every minute of it.