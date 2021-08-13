Opening Day League table: How have Burnley, Premier League newcomers Watford, Norwich City and Brentford and the rest of the division fared over the past decade?

The study from Bookmakers.TV found that Manchester City have a perfect opening day record over the last decade, winning all ten of their previous opening day matches.

City’s cross-town rivals, Manchester United, also start fast, with eight wins and 24 points from the previous 10 seasons. Though, their result last year against Crystal Palace sees City pull further away from United in the Opening Day League table.

A surprise inclusion in the top five is Watford, with the newly promoted side boasting a record of five wins, four draws and one defeat, from their previous 10 opening day fixtures.

Everton hold mixed standings in the table, although they share royalties with the defending champions as the only club to have avoided defeat in a first-round fixture over the 10-year period, but that does include six draws.

At the other end of the scale, Premier League regulars Newcastle United have the worst record, accumulating just eight points from their last 10 season opening fixtures. Other poor starters include West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion – all three clubs recorded a disappointing three wins in recent first round matches.

For fans hoping for plenty of goalmouth action, those watching Liverpool (3.9 goals per game) and Leeds United (3.5) see the most goals in a typical season opener.

By contrast, Tottenham Hotspur fans may not want to get too excited for early goals. Opening day fixtures including Spurs have seen just 19 goals, 11 of which were scored against the North London side.

A spokesperson for Bookmakers.TV said: “The beginning of a football is season is something that fans up and down the country truly savour, but perhaps Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace fans will be wishing they could have watched England for a bit longer.

“With Manchester City making big signings this summer, it looks as though they’ll pick up where they left off from last season. Watford fans should be proud too – they’re closer to City in this ranking than they’ll ever be in the real table.”

1. Manchester City Played: 10. Won: 10. Drawn: 0. Lost: 0. Goals For: 29. Goals Against: 3. Goal Difference: 26. Points: 30. Points Per Game: 3. Photo: Carl Recine Buy photo

2. Manchester United Played: 10. Won: 8. Drawn: 0. Lost: 2. Goals For: 22. Goals Against: 7. Goal Difference: 15. Points: 24. Points Per Game: 2.4. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

3. Liverpool Played: 10. Won: 7. Drawn: 2. Lost: 1. Goals For: 24. Goals Against: 15. Goal Difference: 9. Points: 23. Points Per Game: 2.3. Photo: Julian Finney Buy photo

4. Chelsea Played: 10. Won: 6. Drawn: 2. Lost: 2. Goals For: 19. Goals Against: 12. Goal Difference: 7. Points: 20. Points Per Game: 2. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth Buy photo