Padiham, Barnoldswick Town and Nelson affected as non-league football is reportedly terminated by the FA

Padiham, Barnoldswick Town and Nelson have been ordered to terminate their season with immediate effect by the Football Association, according to reports.

The FA is believed to have come to the conclusion during a video conference with representatives of clubs at steps five and six of the non-league pyramid, which includes the North West Counties Premier Division and the First Division North.

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the suspension of fixtures across the board, with a high volume of nations affected, but the latest development in the FA's National League System would be the most extreme move to date.

The Storks, who were 17th in the ninth tier with 26 points, still had 10 games to play while Town, who are one place above with a two-point superiority, had 11 fixtures remaining.

The Admirals, meanwhile, who ply their trade at level 10, were 14th with 35 points and had 10 games left to play.

The Football League Committee are now expected to rule on whether they declare the entire season void or whether promotion and relegation will still take place based on a system of points per game.