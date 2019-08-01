Photo gallery: Burnley fans brave conditions as Clarets sweep aside Ligue 1 side Nice

Did he capture you?

Burnley fans before the pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 side Nice jpimedia Buy a Photo

Burnley fans before the pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 side Nice jpimedia Buy a Photo

Burnley fans before the pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 side Nice jpimedia Buy a Photo

Burnley fans before the pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 side Nice jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more