Player of the Year Chris Wood set to report back for duty with Burnley ahead of Cadiz friendly!

Chris Wood #9 of Team New Zealand celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Men's First Round Group B match between New Zealand and Honduras on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan.

The New Zealander will join his team-mates at Gawthorpe for the first time in more than two months after his Olympic dream came to an abrupt end late last month.

The club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League will be given some recovery time on his return to training before blending back in with the squad.

The former Leeds United striker, 29, has spent the summer making history with the OlyWhites at Tokyo 2020.

Chris Wood of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on May 15, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Wood donned the captain's armband as the Kiwi's progressed to the knockout stages as Group B runners-up in Japan.

The All Whites then held the hosts to a goalless draw in the quarter-finals at the Kashima Stadium — only to lose in the penalty shootout.

Clarets striker Wood got his nation off to the best possible start when converting his spot kick, but they went on to lose 4-2.

"Woody is returning back to us on Thursday," confirmed Dyche. "I watched bits and bobs [of the Olympics] from a distance.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) saves an attempt from Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood (2L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 19, 2021.

"I saw quite a bit of the game and the penalties pre-match when we were getting ready for the Tranmere game. Unfortunately it didn't go their way.

“It’s shame for him and for them but good for us, in a way.

“He comes back and will be able to re-acclimate and get a bit of recovery before he joins in with us."

Wood has yet to feature in pre-season for the Clarets, who have won all six of their friendlies so far.

The forward, who has scored 46 goals for Burnley in the top flight, is unlikely to feature as they round off their preparations against La Liga outfit Cadiz at Turf Moor on Saturday.