Player ratings: Burnley 1 Everton 0

Jeff Hendrick scored his second goal of the season to help the Clarets climb in to the Champions League spots in the Premier League with victory over the Toffees at Turf Moor.
Burnley piled the pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva as the visitors lost for the fourth game in succession in the top flight. Sean Dyche's side, on the other hand, are now fourth in the top flight after picking up their eighth point from their last four games. Here's how we scored the players...
1. Nick Pope
7 - Did everything that was asked of him. Made a smart save to keep out Gylfi Sigurdsson's early free kick and won the majority of high balls that were lifted in to the penalty area.
7 - Gave the ball away cheaply to Alex Iwobi in the first half, which led to an Everton counter, but made amends with a fine block to deny the former Gunner. Defensively sound, but distribution wanting at times.
8 - It remains a mystery as to how the Burnley skipper hasn't earned an England call yet. A rock at the back, made a vital block to keep Alex Iwobi's strike out in the first half and deservedly man of the match.