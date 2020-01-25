PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 1 Norwich City 2

The Clarets were dumped out of the FA Cup as Norwich City came out on top in the fourth round tie at Turf Moor.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Grant Hanley scored his first goal in more than a year when heading past Joe Hart to give the Canaries the lead. Josip Drmic then doubled the advantage from close range after Hart had denied Lukas Rupp. Dutch full back Erik Pieters added to his tally in the competition when beating Ralf Fahrmann at his near post, but the hosts couldn't find the equaliser to force a replay.

1. Joe Hart 6 The goalkeeper's record of conceding isn't improving, but it would be cruel to fault him for either goal. Did well to get across to beat away a Hernandez strike in the first half and saved well from Rupp. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Matthew Lowton 6 Pulled out of position a few times as the Canaries overloaded the full back areas and struggled on occasions in the one-on-one with Hernandez. A far crfy from his performance at Old Trafford. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Erik Pieters 6 Similarly to Lowton, the Dutchman was outnumbered down his side of the pitch as the Canaries continued to get in behind. The full back too his goal exceptionally well, however, to get the Clarets back into the tie. Getty Buy a Photo

4. James Tarkowski 7 The Clarets would have conceded more than a couple if it wasn't for Tarkowski. Blocked Byram's attempt on the line, made a superb challenge to deny Vrancic and got a toe in to deny Stiepermann after the break. Getty Buy a Photo

View more