Jon Moss speaks to the Leicester City players while awaiting a decision from VAR

Player ratings: Dan Black's assessment of the 2-1 defeat away at Leicester City

The Clarets were a controversial VAR decision away from leaving the King Power Stadium with a point, but do the ratings suggest that the visitors were worthy of taking something from the Foxes?

Sean Dyche made a couple of enforced changes for Saturday's game, handing Jay Rodriguez his first Premier League start for the club and bringing Robbie Brady in for his first start of the season. The pair replaced injured duo Ashley Barnes (groin) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring).

1. Nick Pope 6

2. Matt Lowton 6

3. Erik Pieters 6

4. James Tarkowski 7

