PLAYER RATINGS: Leicester City 2 Burnley 2

The Clarets suffered a kick in the teeth when Jamie Vardy equalised with five minutes remaining to draw the Foxes level.

The visitors thought they'd stolen the points in the final minute of time added on when Chris Wood headed in off the post once substitute Ashley Barnes had helped the ball on.

The players wheeled away in celebration towards the travelling fans, but ecstasy turned to agony following VAR's intervention.

City substitute Timothy Castagne appeared to have stepped up at the perfect moment, from the home side's point of view, leaving Wood fractionally offside.

It was a cruel conclusion for the Clarets, who had led Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winners on two occasions.

A Vardy own goal and Maxwel Cornet's first for the club, either side of the ex-England international's equaliser, had given Burnley the lead at the break.

Cornet sustained a hamstring strain just before the break, and was withdrawn, before insult was added to injury when Vardy round Nick Pope and slotted into an empty net to make it 2-2.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 5.5 Perhaps has to shoulder some of the blame for both Leicester City goals. Appeared slow to get down to the opener and then left himself in no man's land when committing for the Foxes' second equaliser. Didn't have a great deal to do, otherwise. Photo Sales

2. Matt Lowton 7.5 Made two outstanding blocks in the first half, either side of Burnley's opener, to keep out both Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy. Beaten a couple of times by the former, and Soumare, but always recovered well. In a rich vein of form at present. Photo Sales

3. Charlie Taylor 6 The guilty party in both Leicester City goals. The full back allowed Vardy to slip in behind to convert Tielemans' pass and then played the ex-England international onside for his second. However, dug in determinedly to protect Pope as the hosts laid siege. Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 7 Made a collection of last ditch interventions to keep the home side at bay, executing a number of perfectly time challenges inside the box. Took the sting out of an Iheanacho strike in the second half with a fine block and then booked for foul on Maddison. Photo Sales