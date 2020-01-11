RATED: Here's how the Burnley players scored in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi eased Chelsea to victory over Sean Dyche's side.

The Clarets, who were forced in to three changes from the 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, were denied an opener as VAR intervened to chalk off Jeff Hendrick's header. The hosts took the lead from the spot when Matt Lowton upended Willian before Abraham doubled the lead before the break. Hudson-Odoi completed the scoring early in the second half from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

1. Nick Pope 5 The goalkeeper will no doubt hold his hands up and accept that he should have done better to prevent Abraham from doubling Chelsea's lead. Made a smart stop to deny James in the first half and another to keep Abraham out in the second.

2. Matthew Lowton 4 Went to ground unnecessarily when taking down Willian and handing Chelsea the initiative. Struggled to get close to the Brazilian winger and may well have done better to limit Mount's contribution in the build up to Chelsea's third.

3. Charlie Taylor 5 Given one of his toughest assignments yet up against James and Hudson-Odoi. The pair worked an opening for Chelsea's second goal as the full back got beyond Taylor to cross for Abraham from the bye-line.

4. James Tarkowski 5 Made a tremendous challenge to prevent Abraham getting a shot away early on, but was caught out of position as the Chelsea striker won James's cross to make it 2-0. Made several key interventions in the penalty area.

