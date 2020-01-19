RATINGS: Burnley 2 Leicester City 1

The Clarets came from behind to beat Leicester City at Turf Moor and bring an end to a run of four defeats in the Premier League.
Harvey Barnes had given the Foxes the lead in the 33rd minute, as Burnley faced an eighth loss in 10 games, but the home side mounted a second half comeback to seal a vital three points. Chris Wood levelled in the 56th minute, Nick Pope then saved a Jamie Vardy penalty, and then Ashley Westwood netted the winner with just over 10 minutes remaining.
1. Nick Pope 8
Made an early save to keep out Barnes and sprung to his right to deny Praet in the second half. The penalty save to deny international team-mate Vardy could prove to be the turning point in Burnley's season.
Vardy got the better of him in the second half when spinning the centre back and almost restoring Leicester City's lead, but he barely put a foot wrong otherwise. Cleared substitute Iheanacho's effort off the line late on.