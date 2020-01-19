Burnley boss Sean Dyche

RATINGS: Burnley 2 Leicester City 1

The Clarets came from behind to beat Leicester City at Turf Moor and bring an end to a run of four defeats in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes had given the Foxes the lead in the 33rd minute, as Burnley faced an eighth loss in 10 games, but the home side mounted a second half comeback to seal a vital three points. Chris Wood levelled in the 56th minute, Nick Pope then saved a Jamie Vardy penalty, and then Ashley Westwood netted the winner with just over 10 minutes remaining.

1. Nick Pope 8

Made an early save to keep out Barnes and sprung to his right to deny Praet in the second half. The penalty save to deny international team-mate Vardy could prove to be the turning point in Burnley's season.
2. Phil Bardsley 7

Another strong performance on his return from illness. Caught out with a couple of slide rule passes, but stood up well to Barnes and limited the midfielder's options.
3. Charlie Taylor 8

Made a significant intervention when the visitors threatened to counter, breaking four-on-one, with the scoreline 1-1, and was a key outlet for the Clarets, delivering the cross for Westwood's goal.
Vardy got the better of him in the second half when spinning the centre back and almost restoring Leicester City's lead, but he barely put a foot wrong otherwise. Cleared substitute Iheanacho's effort off the line late on.

4. James Tarkowski 7

Vardy got the better of him in the second half when spinning the centre back and almost restoring Leicester City's lead, but he barely put a foot wrong otherwise. Cleared substitute Iheanacho's effort off the line late on.
