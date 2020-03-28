RECAP: Here are ALL the games since Blackburn Rovers last won an East Lancashire derby against Burnley 10 years ago!

Today marks the 10th anniversary since the Clarets were last beaten by their old enemy in the East Lancashire derby.

In Sean Dyche's time at the helm at Turf Moor the Clarets are unbeaten in seven games and have won their last four on the bounce. Here's a reminder of this famous rivalry, starting with Burnley's first point against Rovers since April 1979.

1. Burnley 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 December 2nd, 2012: Striker Sam Vokes beats Paul Robinson in the 89th minute to rescue a point for the Clarets against Rovers at Turf Moor. Jordan Rhodes had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 68th minute.

2. Blackburn Rovers 1 Burnley 1 March 17th, 2013: Jason Shackell scored his first goal for the club at Ewood Park. The defender turned the ball past Jake Kean after his initial header had come back off the post. Ben Mee saw red while David Dunn netted a controversial equaliser deep into stoppage time.

3. Burnley 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 September 14th, 2013: Substitute Junior Stanislas scored an exquisite opener for the Clarets at Turf Moor only for Jordan Rhodes to snatch a fortuitous equaliser late on. Lee Williamson was then dismissed for bringing down Danny Ings as the last man.

4. Blackburn Rovers 1 Burnley 2 March 9th, 2014: The Clarets ended almost 35 years of hurt in the East Lancashire derby when beating Rovers at Ewood Park. Jason Shackell's header cancelled out a Jordan Rhodes strike before Danny Ings swept the ball past Paul Robinson to seal a famous win.

