Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick hoping to weigh in with more goals for the Clarets

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick has set himself the challenge of weighing in with more goals for the Clarets in the Premier League.

The midfielder is one goal away from reaching double figures for Burnley after netting the winner at home to Everton on his 103rd league appearance for the club.

That was his second against the Toffees in the top flight, adding to strikes against Watford, AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, two against Fulham, Chelsea and Brighton.

Sean Dyche's side have now clocked up 20 points from the nine games when Hendrick has been on the scoresheet.

"I’ve scored one or two but not too many," he said. "My dad was only saying to me yesterday, saying he’d like to see me score more goals but when I do they seem to be nice so I’m happy.

"I do want to score more goals, I’m critical of myself over that, so I’m trying to improve that this year and see where we go.

"The main thing is putting points on the board for the team. I’ll work hard for the team but I do want to score more goals and I am trying to do that. Hopefully I can get a few more before the end of the season."

With a shoulder injury, sustained in the 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa, ruling Jack Cork out of the victory over Marco Silva's men at Turf Moor, Hendrick was manoeuvred back in to a central role, alongside Ashley Westwood.

And it was a positional switch that the former record signing appreciated immensely. "It was great," he said. "I’ve not played in the centre too often in the last couple of years but I’ve still played a lot of games and if I’m not in the middle I’m on the right or off the striker.

"I try to do my best, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. It was hard work back in the middle but I did enjoy it."

The performance and outcome against Saturday's visitors was a far cry from last season when Everton ran out 5-1 winners on Boxing Day.

That condemned the Clarets to a 13th defeat at the halfway stage and they were 18th in the table with just 12 points.

It's taken just eight games for Burnley to accrue that return this time around and they headed in to the international break in seventh position.

Hendrick said: "We’ve progressed but I think last year was a bit different. I know it was frustrating for us as players and maybe the fans, staff and everyone. At the start of the season, with the games we had, it was difficult, it was tiring.

"I was talking to my friend at Wolves when we played them and I said, ‘how are you getting on with the European football’ and he just said he’s constantly tired.

"Without even knowing the travelling does take it out of you and that’s what happened with us last year.

"Even when we were out of that, we tried to pick the performances up, but it didn’t work. Eventually we sat down, we all got on the same track and the performances started to pick up and we got some points on the board, which we did need at the back end of last year."